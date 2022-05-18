Skip to main content

'A Ring Made It All Better': Rams TE Tyler Higbee on Missing the Super Bowl With Knee Injury

Higbee discussed how he felt when he was unable to play in the Super Bowl.

It is easy to look at the Rams offense in 2021 and think Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were a two-man show, later adding in Odell Beckham Jr. before the end of the season. 

However that is far from the case as the Rams offense was filled with weapons, from Robert Woods to Van Jefferson, including tight end Tyler Higbee. 

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after a catch during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Higbee was an instrumental member of the Rams offense in 2021, both in the regular season and in their playoff run. In 15 regular season games Higbee would haul in 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns, while catching nine passes for 115 in the playoffs before his injury in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers. 

USATSI_17591034

Tyler Higbee

USATSI_17553383

Tyler Higbee and Matthew Stafford

While Higbee was naturally upset that he got hurt just before he had the chance to play in his second Super Bowl, being on the sidelines when the Rams won erased any negative feelings he had. 

“I was in a dark place there for a couple of weeks, but getting a ring made it all better,” Higbee said, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I was fortunate that I’d already played in one. Now my mindset is we have to go back so I can play in one next year.”

As for how his recovery is coming following the injury, he had surgery and is making strides towards being ready for the 2022 season. 

“The knee is coming along very well,” Higbee said.

Once Higbee is fully healthy and cleared to play, expect him to feature as an important piece of the Rams' offense once again in 2022, as he and the rest of Stafford's weapons will make life difficult for opposing defenses all season long. 

