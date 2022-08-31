Skip to main content

'That's Another Snickers!': WATCH Rams WR Lance McCutcheon Mic'd Up in Preseason Finale

The Rams' preseason sensation even calls his shot at one point.

With his NFL future potentially in question during the preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams receiver Lance McCutcheon had one thing on his mind ... Snickers. 

Surely, the undrafted rookie out of Montana State has earned some caramel, nougat, and peanuts covered in chocolate for his summer performance, having led all NFL preseason receivers with 259 yards over three games. His sweet obsession was revealed when the Rams had him wear a microphone during Saturday's Super Bowl rematch. 

While no one in the NFL lit up the offensive box score better than McCutcheon this preseason, he himself knows that the ultimate difference will be made on special teams, especially with the Rams' receiver room packed to the brim with established talent. 

"Just do your job, play fast, play physical, you'll be fine, you'll be just fine," McCutcheon tells himself as kickoff looms. He notes that he has to "keep being good on special teams" if he hopes to defy the odds and join the defending champions as an undrafted free agent.

Special teams endeavors reveal McCutcheon's sweet tooth: in an apparent tradition instituted by head coach Brent Vigen, Montana State specialists who made it to the other end of the field first on a kickoff would receive the long-sought Snickers bar. McCutcheon does so twice, including on the opening kickoff. 

"Coach B, that's another Snickers!" McCutcheon declares after his second run to chocolate glory. 

McCutcheon later played prophet, declaring that all he would need was a fade ("I'm trying to get a fade down here. Throw it up, give me a chance.") to help the Rams' offensive reserves get going in the latter portions of the game. Sure enough, McCutcheon's 32-yard gain on a fade made up the bulk of Los Angeles' 10-play, 80-yard trek on its penultimate possession (he earlier picked up 19 yards on the second play of the drive). It set up the Rams' lone score of the 16-7 loss as quarterback Bryce Perkins punched in a three-yard touchdown two plays later.

Afterward, McCutcheon takes in a few pointers and props from the undressed Cooper Kupp before bidding farewell to Bengals defenders Allen George and Michael Thomas. McCutcheon's new fans beg for souvenirs afterward, namely his receiving gloves, but, alas, further adventures await. 

"Asking for gloves, man, these aren't free!" a smiling McCutcheon tells an unseen party as he ventures into the visitors' locker room.

McCutcheon perhaps received the sweetest treat of all on Tuesday, as he was part of the Rams' original 53-man roster. He's one of three undrafted freshmen on the Rams' opening 53, joining defenders Jake Hummel and Keir Thomas. 

The Rams will kick off their regular season on Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC). 

