Rams Release Final 53-Man Roster Ahead of Week 1
Deadline day has come and gone, and the Los Angeles Rams finalized their 53-man roster, less than 10 days away from the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 8.
While some moves are permanent and the players will not return, opportunities will remain for others.
Whether it is at the resolution of an injury or a suspension or awaiting their chance on the practice squad, the roster will continue to fluctuate as the season progresses.
Among notable names missing from the 53 include defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (suspension), offensive guard Logan Bruss (injured), linebacker Travin Howard (Reserve/Non-Football Injury), tight end Jared Pinkney (cut) and more.
So who made the cut? Check out the full Rams 53-man roster below:
QUARTERBACK (3)
Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
RUNNING BACK (4):
Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams (R), Jake Funk
WIDE RECEIVER (7):
Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon (R)
TIGHT END (2):
Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins
OFFENSIVE LINE (8):
Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, Bobby Evans
DEFENSIVE LINE (6):
Greg Gaines, A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (5):
Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Keir Thomas (R), Daniel Hardy (R)
INSIDE LINEBACKER (4):
Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel (R)
CORNERBACK (6):
Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Derion Kendrick (R), Decobie Durant (R), David Long Jr., Robert Rochell
SAFETY (5):
Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Russ Yeast, Terrell Burgess
SPECIALISTS (3):
Kicker: Matt Gay
Punter: Riley Dixon
Long Snapper: Matthew Orzech
The Rams Made the following roster moves to get to 53
Waived/No Recall
- WR Landen Akers
- T A.J. Arcuri
- T Chandler Brewer
- DE Earnest Brown IV
- TE Roger Carter
- DB T.J. Carter
- DE T.J. Carter
- DT Elijah Garcia
- LB Chris Garrett
- DB Jake Gervase
- DB Grant Haley
- TE Jacob Harris
- LB Anthony Hines
- DB Daniel Isom
- G Jeremiah Kolone
- DB Duron Lowe
- TE Jared Pinkney
- T Max Pircher
- RB Trey Ragas
- G Jack Snyder
- DE Brayden Thomas
- WR Austin Trammell
- DE Benton Whitley
Reserve/Injured
G Logan Bruss
Reserve/Non-Football Injury
LB Travin Howard
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform
DB Quentin Lake
Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner
NT Bobby Brown III
