Rams Release Final 53-Man Roster Ahead of Week 1

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have made their cuts, and will head into Week 1 with their 53-man roster set.

Deadline day has come and gone, and the Los Angeles Rams finalized their 53-man roster, less than 10 days away from the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 8. 

While some moves are permanent and the players will not return, opportunities will remain for others. 

Whether it is at the resolution of an injury or a suspension or awaiting their chance on the practice squad, the roster will continue to fluctuate as the season progresses.

Among notable names missing from the 53 include defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (suspension), offensive guard Logan Bruss (injured), linebacker Travin Howard (Reserve/Non-Football Injury), tight end Jared Pinkney (cut) and more. 

So who made the cut? Check out the full Rams 53-man roster below:

QUARTERBACK (3) 

Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

RUNNING BACK (4): 

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Kyren Williams (R), Jake Funk

WIDE RECEIVER (7): 

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, Lance McCutcheon (R)

TIGHT END (2): 

Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins

OFFENSIVE LINE (8): 

Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, Bobby Evans

DEFENSIVE LINE (6): 

Greg Gaines, A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Marquise Copeland, Jonah Williams, Michael Hoecht

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER (5): 

Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Keir Thomas (R), Daniel Hardy (R)

INSIDE LINEBACKER (4): 

Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom, Jake Hummel (R)

CORNERBACK (6): 

Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Derion Kendrick (R), Decobie Durant (R), David Long Jr., Robert Rochell

SAFETY (5): 

Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Russ Yeast, Terrell Burgess

SPECIALISTS (3): 

Kicker: Matt Gay

Punter: Riley Dixon 

Long Snapper: Matthew Orzech

The Rams Made the following roster moves to get to 53

Waived/No Recall

  • WR Landen Akers
  • T A.J. Arcuri
  • T Chandler Brewer
  • DE Earnest Brown IV
  • TE Roger Carter
  • DB T.J. Carter
  • DE T.J. Carter
  • DT Elijah Garcia
  • LB Chris Garrett
  • DB Jake Gervase
  • DB Grant Haley
  • TE Jacob Harris
  • LB Anthony Hines
  • DB Daniel Isom
  • G Jeremiah Kolone
  • DB Duron Lowe
  • TE Jared Pinkney
  • T Max Pircher
  • RB Trey Ragas
  • G Jack Snyder
  • DE Brayden Thomas
  • WR Austin Trammell
  • DE Benton Whitley

Reserve/Injured

G Logan Bruss

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

LB Travin Howard

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform

DB Quentin Lake

Reserve/Suspended By Commissioner

NT Bobby Brown III

