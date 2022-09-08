Rams, Coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead Agree to Contract Extensions

The Los Angeles Rams agreed on extensions for both head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead on Thursday afternoon, on deals that will keep the pair with the franchise through 2026, the team announced.

“As an organization we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication and great leadership throughout,” said Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved."



McVay has been a prodigy in NFL circles from the beginning of his career, becoming the youngest coach to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance at age 31 and win a Super Bowl at 36. He also was the youngest coach in NFL history to win the AP Coach of the Year award at the age of 31.

In his career with the Rams, McVay has accumulated a 62-29 record and is 7-3 in post-season play.

“As I have always said, the players, coaches and staff of the Rams, with tremendous support of ownership, are dedicated to achieving something bigger than themselves,” said McVay. “I would like to thank Mr. Kroenke for his steadfast leadership and unwavering belief in our team and to the entire Kroenke Family for the opportunity to continue this journey with the organization.”



Snead, who has been the team's general manager since 2012, has also played a major role in the team's success over that time, orchestrating deals that brought Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Allen Robinson, Bobby Wagner and others to the franchise.

Snead was also the mastermind behind the selections of All-Pros Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp in the NFL Draft.

He has also executed 70 trades and selected 96 players in the NFL Draft, with five of those selections receiving All-Pro honors.

“We have been engineering a special team, organization and culture at the Rams, and we have been doing it with special people,” said Snead. “I look forward to continuing our mission and I’m especially appreciative of Stan for giving us the opportunity to do so.”



The Rams kick off their new season on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.