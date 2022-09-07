Rams WR Van Jefferson Ruled OUT vs. Bills

The Los Angeles Rams kick off their regular season on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills in what might be a Super Bowl LVII preview.

Unfortunately for Sean McVay and the Rams, they will now be without one of their top weapons, with wide receiver Van Jefferson being ruled out for the game on Wednesday afternoon.

Jefferson is still expected to be a major part of the Rams' plans for the remainder of the 2022 season as he continues to recovery from his knee injury.

Jefferson has not practiced yet this week.

In 2020 when Kupp went down with an injury, Jefferson stepped in and caught six passes for 47 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

In 2021 when the Rams were looking for a deep threat, Jefferson came in and caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns, watching his yards per catch increase from 11.2 to 16.0 with new quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball.

In both seasons we know he was most likely the third option at best during the quarterback's progression, but his ability to adapt to the situation at hand for the team proved to be valuable. All that in just two NFL seasons.

The Rams and Bills kick off at 7:20 pm on Thursday.

