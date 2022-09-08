Skip to main content
Rams and Offensive Tackle Rob Havenstein Agree to 3-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Rams and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein agree to three-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams and offensive tackle Rob Havenstein have agreed to a three-year extension that will keep the 30-year-old in Los Angeles for the long term, the team announced Wednesday night. 

Originally picked by the Rams with the No. 57 overall pick in the second of the 2015 NFL Draft, Havenstein has been a staple with the team ever since, playing in and starting in all 99 of his career games with the franchise. 

Havenstein, whose next regular season game with be his 100th with the Rams, is the elder statesman of a blocking unit that played a big role in February's Super Bowl victory.

Two members of that unit are gone as the coming championship defense looms: Andrew Whitworth retired and Austin Corbett now with the Carolina Panthers. 

The Rams also lost rookie third-round pick Logan Bruss, who was expected to be a major piece of the offensive line in 2022 during the preseason.

Now sitting as one of the most experienced and respected players on the roster, Havenstein was recently named a team captain.

The deal comes at an opportune time for Havenstein, as he was entering a contract year with Los Angeles.

the newly extended Havenstein will take the field for his 100th game on Thursday night in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills.

