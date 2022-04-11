Does Rams Matthew Stafford Need MVP for Hall of Fame?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a stronger resume after winning a Super Bowl. Does he need an MVP to get into the Hall of Fame?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made a significant improvement to his Hall of Fame resume by leading his team to a Super Bowl victory. Does he need to win an MVP award to solidify his candidacy?

Stafford has accomplished many great things statistically throughout his -year NFL career. He is just five passing yards away from being the 12th quarterback to throw for 50,000. In addition to passing yards, he is also on the outside, looking in of the top ten for career pass completions (11th) and passing touchdowns (12th).

According to Pro Football Reference, the average Hall of Fame quarterback has achieved average passing totals of 3,143 completions and 5,302 attempts for 39,414 yards, 268 touchdowns, and 200 interceptions.

Stafford's statistical accomplishments strongly outweigh these figures.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports To put Stafford's statistical accomplishments into perspective, he was the NFL's fastest ever player to reach 20,000 career passing yards (71 games), 30,000 career passing yards (109 games), 40,000 career passing yards (147 games), and 45,000 career passing yards (165 games). Before the trade that sent Stafford from the Lions to the Rams, some referred to him as "Stat-pad-ford" due to having all the stats but not having the added substance of team success. The lack of winning Stafford's Lions teams experienced often kept him out of consideration for personal accolades. Aside from winning Super Bowl LVI, his main career achievements include a 2014 Pro Bowl appearance and winning 2011 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

There have been a lot of accomplished quarterbacks to lead their team to a Super Bowl victory, but an MVP plays a significant role in a Hall of Fame resume.

Even achieving some All-Pro nods goes a long way. Otherwise, the "hall of really good" becomes the ceiling.

Stafford would do himself a lot of favors by winning an MVP in 2022. It could be vital in differentiating his candidacy from another quarterback with significant statistical achievement like Matt Ryan, given he's failed to win a Super Bowl.

Stafford will need to continue to achieve high-level winning seasons with the Rams. The stigma of his Lions teams would wear off increasingly, and it would position him for personal awards. Another Super Bowl wouldn't hurt either.

