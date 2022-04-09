Why is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Being Disrespected as MVP Candidate?

Matthew Stafford is coming off of one of the more impressive Super Bowl runs in recent memory. So why is he being counted out of the MVP race?

At one point in 2021, Matthew Stafford was the odds on favorite to become the next NFL MVP, and for good reason.

The 34-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, both statistically and otherwise, leading his team to the first Super Bowl of his career.

So why is the reigning champ being counted out of the MVP race?

In multiple recent releases of MVP odds, including from Sharp Football Analysis, Draft Kings and Vegas Insider, Stafford appeared no higher than seventh in the running.

And when considering the wealth of talent returning to SoFi Stadium next season, as well as the new additions to the toolbox, and the targets still remaining on the board, it seems especially curious.

On top of a Super Bowl title, he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

As a result, the Rams and Stafford agreed to terms on a three-year, $129 million extension, which guarantees $135 million and keeps Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

With a new contract not secured, Stafford is returning wideouts Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, and just added former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson.

Not to mention the Rams are still hoping to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., which would give Stafford the arguably deepest stable of wideouts in the NFL.

"Stafford is the real deal," Beckham recently said. "I don’t think much gets talked about that but being there and seeing this s*** up close. Dude is truly different."

Combine that with an invigorated defense, and a continuously weakening NFC, and you begin to wonder what else the Rams, and Stafford himself, still have left to prove.

