Why is Rams QB Matthew Stafford Being Disrespected as MVP Candidate?

Matthew Stafford is coming off of one of the more impressive Super Bowl runs in recent memory. So why is he being counted out of the MVP race?

At one point in 2021, Matthew Stafford was the odds on favorite to become the next NFL MVP, and for good reason.

The 34-year-old is coming off of one of the best seasons of his career, both statistically and otherwise, leading his team to the first Super Bowl of his career.

So why is the reigning champ being counted out of the MVP race?

Stafford
Stafford
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In multiple recent releases of MVP odds, including from Sharp Football Analysis, Draft Kings and Vegas Insider, Stafford appeared no higher than seventh in the running. 

And when considering the wealth of talent returning to SoFi Stadium next season, as well as the new additions to the toolbox, and the targets still remaining on the board, it seems especially curious. 

On top of a Super Bowl title, he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

As a result, the Rams and Stafford agreed to terms on a three-year, $129 million extension, which guarantees $135 million and keeps Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With a new contract not secured, Stafford is returning wideouts Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, and just added former Pro Bowler Allen Robinson

Not to mention the Rams are still hoping to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., which would give Stafford the arguably deepest stable of wideouts in the NFL. 

"Stafford is the real deal," Beckham recently said. "I don’t think much gets talked about that but being there and seeing this s*** up close. Dude is truly different."

Combine that with an invigorated defense, and a continuously weakening NFC, and you begin to wonder what else the Rams, and Stafford himself, still have left to prove. 

