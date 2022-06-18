QB Advice: Matthew Stafford Helps Matt Ryan Deal With Being Traded

The Rams' Super Bowl-winning quarterback had advice for the new Indianapolis Colts signal-caller.

Over the last couple years in the NFL, several franchise quarterbacks have found themselves on new teams. Tom Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Matthew Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, both winning Super Bowls with their new teams.

Matt Ryan, traded from to the Indianapolis Colts from the Atlanta Falcons, look to replicate what Brady and Stafford did, finally capturing the championship that eluded him throughout his career in Atlanta.

Ryan made sure to talk to Stafford about the transition.

“I talked to Matthew Stafford right after, and before I got traded, when the possibility was out there,” Ryan said, via Sports Illustrated. “He was like, Don’t get me wrong, you love the experience that you’ve had the entire time, and you love the continuity and the people that you know, but it’s a bit like going to that first day of high school. ... There’s that nervous, anxious excitement that comes with it."

However, Stafford reassured Ryan that as time goes by he'll grow used to his new home.

“I think all the firsts you tick off along the way, whether it’s first game, first whatever, all those things will have that kind of feel," Ryan said.

There is no telling whether Ryan will see the same immediate success that Stafford saw in Los Angeles, however the talent is there. With arguably the best running back in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor, and a stout offensive line, perhaps Ryan's Colts will meet Stafford's Rams in the Super Bowl.

