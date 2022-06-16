PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

The Rams will look for the offensive line to be a strength for the team in 2022.

The offensive line is arguably the most important position group on any given football team, as a strong offensive line makes life much easier for the quarterback and the rest of the offense.

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line was a big reason the team would make their Super Bowl run, providing Stafford and co. with the protection needed to make sure the offense fired on all cylinders.

However, when left tackle Andrew Whitworth officially announced his retirement this offseason, confirming what many believed would happen, he left massive shoes to fill at the left tackle position.

Despite this though, the Rams believe they have Whitworth's replacement and future franchise left tackle on the roster in Joe Noteboom, as he would sign a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason.

Noteboom is only one man on the offensive line though, however, there is confidence in the unit as a whole. That confidence is not just in the Rams' building, as PFF recently ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 11th best unit ahead of the season.

Projected Starting Lineup LT: Joseph Noteboom

LG: David Edwards

C: Brian Allen

RG: Logan Bruss

RT: Rob Havenstein There’s no completely replacing the retired Andrew Whitworth for the Rams' offensive line, but one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL is taking his place. Joe Noteboom has never been a full-time starter for Los Angeles, but he’s been fantastic whenever on the field. Noteboom allowed only five pressures on 142 pass-blocking snaps last season.

While Noteboom is likely to be the one with the most eyes on him as he replaces Whitworth, rookie Logan Bruss will be just as important. The Rams' staff was ecstatic when Bruss was available at their pick, as they feel he can contribute from day one and help anchor the offensive line immediately.

The Rams should have a potent offense yet again in 2022, as quarterback Matt Stafford has had yet another offseason to learn from Sean McVay and revamp the offense. However, if they want to be anywhere near as successful as they were last season, they will go as far as the offensive line takes them.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.