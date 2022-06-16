Skip to main content

PFF 2022 Offensive Line Rankings: Where do Rams Fall?

The Rams will look for the offensive line to be a strength for the team in 2022.

The offensive line is arguably the most important position group on any given football team, as a strong offensive line makes life much easier for the quarterback and the rest of the offense. 

The Los Angeles Rams offensive line was a big reason the team would make their Super Bowl run, providing Stafford and co. with the protection needed to make sure the offense fired on all cylinders. 

However, when left tackle Andrew Whitworth officially announced his retirement this offseason, confirming what many believed would happen, he left massive shoes to fill at the left tackle position. 

Despite this though, the Rams believe they have Whitworth's replacement and future franchise left tackle on the roster in Joe Noteboom, as he would sign a three-year, $40 million deal this offseason. 

Noteboom is only one man on the offensive line though, however, there is confidence in the unit as a whole. That confidence is not just in the Rams' building, as PFF recently ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 11th best unit ahead of the season. 

Projected Starting Lineup

  • LT: Joseph Noteboom
  • LG: David Edwards
  • C: Brian Allen
  • RG: Logan Bruss
  • RT: Rob Havenstein

There’s no completely replacing the retired Andrew Whitworth for the Rams' offensive line, but one of the most underrated offensive linemen in the NFL is taking his place. Joe Noteboom has never been a full-time starter for Los Angeles, but he’s been fantastic whenever on the field. Noteboom allowed only five pressures on 142 pass-blocking snaps last season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14794165
Play

WATCH: Rams DL Coach Eric Henderson Gives Passionate Speech to South Carolina Football

Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson gave a passionate speech to the South Carolina football team recently

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_18535781
Play

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

Miller still believes he has a lot left to accomplish and hopes to do so in Buffalo.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams' Cam Akers 'Won't Be Happy' Until He's Considered Top-3 RB

Akers has made his dissatisfaction with his postseason performance known since the beginning of the offseason

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022
Jun 15, 2022

While Noteboom is likely to be the one with the most eyes on him as he replaces Whitworth, rookie Logan Bruss will be just as important. The Rams' staff was ecstatic when Bruss was available at their pick, as they feel he can contribute from day one and help anchor the offensive line immediately. 

The Rams should have a potent offense yet again in 2022, as quarterback Matt Stafford has had yet another offseason to learn from Sean McVay and revamp the offense. However, if they want to be anywhere near as successful as they were last season, they will go as far as the offensive line takes them. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_14794165
News

WATCH: Rams DL Coach Eric Henderson Gives Passionate Speech to South Carolina Football

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
USATSI_18535781
News

Von Miller Wasn't Ready to 'Ride Off Into the Sunset' With Rams

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams' Cam Akers 'Won't Be Happy' Until He's Considered Top-3 RB

By Zach DimmittJun 15, 2022
Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead on the sidelines prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Sign RB A.J. Rose, TE Jared Pinkney

By Ram Digest StaffJun 15, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Expert Thinks Odell Beckham Would 'Explode' With Patriots

By Matt GalatzanJun 14, 2022
kupp 1
News

Zero to Hero: Exclusive With Rams Star Cooper Kupp

By Cole ThompsonJun 14, 2022
USATSI_16956292
News

'Highlight of My Career': Rams LB Ernest Jones on Working With Bobby Wagner

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 14, 2022
spsuper220214_gallery
News

Money Talks: Rams Big Re-Signings Actually Saved Team Money

By Geoff MagliochettiJun 13, 2022