Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Feels Great,' Ready to Bounce Back vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams did not get off to the start they envisioned in their season opener last week, suffering a 31-10 blowout loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

One of the main issues for the Rams in their loss was protecting their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who took 16 hits and was sacked seven times.

And despite taking heavy punishment in the pocket, along with the questions surrounding his highly publicized elbow issue from this offseason, Stafford says he is feeling good heading into Week 2.

“I feel good," Stafford said. "I feel great. Obviously had a couple extra days off, nothing hurt, so I feel pretty good.”

While Stafford may be feeling fine physically, he knows there is still much to improve.

Outside of the protection issues, Stafford struggled in a big way against the Bills, tossing three interceptions to just one touchdown, while struggling to spread the ball around to his other receivers not named Cooper Kupp.

Still, he is confident in his ability to rebound.

“I think I just got to do a better job of seeing it and hitting it," Stafford said. "A couple of those maybe trying to do a little too much. Others, sometimes you lose vision on guys, whatever it is. Everything I'm saying is something that's in the past and doesn't matter anymore, to be honest with you. I just keep trust in my preparation and knowing that if I do what I'm supposed to do, preparation-wise, I can go out there and play at a high level and whatever happens, happens.”

As for the rest of the Rams team, including head coach Sean McVay, they are excited to move forward and cleanse their pallet against the Falcons in Week 2.

"I think we're all excited about an opportunity to be able to move forward the right way," McVay said. "There's a lot of things that we can all do better. We're interested in eyes forward and looking towards a great challenge against a really good opponent that played excellent in week one.”



