LOOK: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Honored Kobe Bryant in Season Opener vs. Bills

The hometown kid paid tribute to the Black Mamba in his debut for the Rams.

When Bobby Wagner made the decision to play for the Los Angeles Rams over the offseason, he did so for a multitude of reasons. 

Yes, the obvious money and best chance at winning on a competitive team were among the reasons. After all, he has to do what is best for he and his family. However, money and winning were not the sole reasons he chose the Rams. 

Rather, the chance to return to play in his hometown was too good of an opportunity to pass up. 

Like any other kid from Los Angeles, Wagner grew up watching the artistry that was Kobe Bryant on the basketball court. In his hometown debut for the Rams against the Buffalo Bills, Wagner paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in his own unique way. 

In the Rams' season opener against the Bills, Wagner donned custom thigh pads that could be seen under his yellow pants. On his left thigh pad was his No. 45 and on the right was Kobe Bryant himself. 

Despite the Rams' loss against the Bills, Wagner himself played fairly well, finishing with seven tackles, including one sack and a tackle for a loss. Playing for the Rams gave Wagner not only a chance to represent his hometown but honor a local hero in his own special way. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

