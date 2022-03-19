Rams And Matthew Stafford Agree to Massive Three-Year Extension

According to reports, Matthew Stafford will make $160 million over the next four years

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a three-year, $129 million extension, according to NFL Network The deal guarantees $135 million and will have Stafford locked up through the 2026 season.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported Stafford's next contract with Los Angeles could reach "as high as" $45 million per season. Should Stafford play all four season, the base salary will be roughly $43 million per year.

The expectation is that with the new salary cap inflation, the Rams would work on doing something "creative" with their core players to keep their contracts on roster-friendly type deals.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford

Stafford, 34, is coming off another impressive season in his first year with Sean McVay. On top of a Super Bowl title, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes with a passer rating of 102.9.

Stafford currently has a $23 million cap hit for 2022, the final year of his contract. That number ranks 13th among all quarterbacks, per Spotrac. Even before the Rogers deal, a Stafford extension of $45 million per season, would have matched Patrick Mahomes for the largest annual salary in the NFL.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford

The extension now marks the second major offensive mood made this week by Rams' GM Les Snead. On Thursday, receiver Allen Robinson have agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed.

The Rams still have money left over for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, according to multiple reports. Snead also is looking to extend defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a new deal following the lingering reports that he is considering retirement.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.