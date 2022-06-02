Skip to main content

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Was NFL's Best In This Specific Area

Matthew Stafford is coming off of his first Super Bowl win, and was one of the NFL's best

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off of a season in which he led his franchise to its first Super Bowl in two decades. 

It was also the first Super Bowl win of his career, and one of the best statistical years of his 13 seasons, throwing for nearly 5,000 yards and 41 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions.

So what made Stafford so successful? 

After some digging by USA Today's Touchdown Wire, Stafford was the NFL's Best in two key categories. 

First up, three-step drops.

Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Burrow all had higher passer ratings than Stafford did with three-stop drops, but none of those quarterbacks were able to match Stafford’s impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio. Stafford as always had his reckless moments, but the three-step game seemed to bring out the best in him. Perhaps it’s that the longer Stafford has to drop back, the more time he has to get “creative,” both to his benefit and to his detriment.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class

Sean McVay has been quite pleased with the development of several rookies from the Rams' 2022 class

By Cole Thompson47 minutes ago
47 minutes ago
USATSI_17681417
Play

Rams Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'Trending in Right Direction'

Sean McVay offered an update on contract talks between the Rams and Aaron Donald.

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
floyd
Play

Rams Leonard Floyd Reveals His Super Bowl 'Sacrifice'

Floyd didn't miss a single game last season on the way to recording a career-high in tackles and winning a Super Bowl ring

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Another key area in which Stafford excelled was against pressure, where he was the top passer in the NFL against five or more pass rushers. 

In those specific situations, Stafford had the league's top passer rating at 140.0 and out dueled his Super Bowl counterpart, Joe Burrow (123.8) and division rival Russell Wilson (123.6) by a significant margin.

Against five or more pass-rushers last season, Stafford completed 112 of 151 passes for 1,398 yards, 724 air yards, 17 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 140.0. For context, Joe Burrow had the second-best rating against the blitz among quarterbacks blitzed at least 50 times last season at 123.8, and Russell Wilson finished third at 123.6. So, Stafford stood apart in this way in a very clear fashion in 2021.

So can Stafford keep it up in 2022? Only time will tell. But despite the losses of Andrew Whitworth, Robert Woods, and potentially Odell Beckham Jr., it appears the Rams offense may have gotten even deadlier. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Adjusting to Pros: Rams Sean McVay Pleased With 'Mature' Rookie Class

By Cole Thompson47 minutes ago
USATSI_17681417
News

Rams Aaron Donald Contract Talks: 'Trending in Right Direction'

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
floyd
News

Rams Leonard Floyd Reveals His Super Bowl 'Sacrifice'

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
kupp stafford
News

How Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp 'Motivated' Aaron Donald

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits

By Zach DimmittJun 1, 2022
Allen Robinson
News

Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'

By Zach DimmittJun 1, 2022
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. NFL Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022
News

OT Andrew Whitworth Could Retire With Rams Instead of Bengals

By Matt GalatzanJun 1, 2022
madden cover
News

Madden 23 Cover Officially Released

By Ram Digest StaffJun 1, 2022