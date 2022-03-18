Skip to main content

‘Motivated’ Odell Beckham Jr. Takes to Twitter After Rams Sign Allen Robinson

LA’s signing of Allen Robinson seemed to light a fire in the always-vocal OBJ

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has never shied away from voicing his thoughts or displaying his passion for the game. 

Wrongful labels have seemed to do the 29-year-old an injustice, as he’s been portrayed as a “diva” during his time with the Giants and the Browns. 

It might seem like this kind of label would do a team more bad than good, but Beckham Jr. proved this was not the case by securing his first-ever Super Bowl ring last month. 

USATSI_17398191

Odell Beckham Jr.

USATSI_17682079

Odell Beckham Jr.

USATSI_17692317

Odell Beckham Jr.

Still, OBJ’s fiery motivation to be an all-time great won’t rest in the offseason. And on Thursday, he might have shown this once again after the Rams signed Bears receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million deal. 

Said Beckham Jr. on Twitter:

“As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht.”

Beckham Jr’s future with the Rams was always cloudy heading into the offseason, especially after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. 

allen rob

Allen Robinson II

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.

The addition of Robinson now makes OBJ’s return even more uncertain. The tweet doesn’t directly mention the Robinson signing, but it came just a few hours after the deal became public.

It’s now hard to imagine both Beckham Jr. and receiver Robert Woods remaining on the roster next season. But if OBJ does re-sign it’ll be one stacked receiving corp for the defending champs later this fall.

