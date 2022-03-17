The Rams just bolstered their already elite receiving corp

Aside from a historical 2021 season by receiver Cooper Kupp that ended with a Super Bowl LVI MVP award, the Los Angeles Rams had some uncertainty surrounding their receiving corps heading into the offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return is unclear, while Robert Woods is still working toward recovering from a mid-season ACL tear.

But on Thursday, LA struck big in free agency, agreeing to terms on a contract with former Bears receiver Allen Robinson II. Sources tell Rams SI that the total value of the deal is three years, $46.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Robinson had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2021. Aside from missing nearly all of 2017 with an ACL injury, Robinson recorded career-lows of 38 catches, 410 yards, and one touchdown with the Bears this season. Chicago threw for the third-fewest passing yards per game (188.6) last season.

Robinson had a season-high six grabs against the Rams in a Week 1 loss at SoFi Stadium. He was shadowed by LA star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, as the two will now have to battle one another as teammates in practice.

The signing of Robinson now raises questions about Beckham Jr's return to LA. The Rams have expressed interest in resigning the 29-year-old, but the addition of Robinson might indicate LA wants to move on.

Robinson will now be looking for rejuvenation with the Super Bowl champs and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

