Rams BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Official Free-Agency Visit to Los Angeles

One of the main factors in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI run was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

And maybe he is taking a step toward doing it again.

On Thursday night in the Rams season opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, he was once again in the building, joining his former teammates in their pre-game Super Bowl celebration.

The Rams lost, of course, 31-10. But they haven’t yet lost OBJ, it seems, as he made an official NFL free agency visit to the Rams, sources tell us.

"At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel," Beckham Tweeted from the sidelines. "Part of me wants to be out there, and the other part of me is enjoying watching the benefits of the hard work these people put in!"

Beckham was also cheering on his old teammates, including wideout Cooper Kupp, who was responsible for the first score of the game for the Rams on a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone from Matthew Stafford.

Earlier in the week, Beckham, who is currently rehabbing a torn ACL and who might be out until December, teased his eventual return to the NFL, with whoever comes away as the winner of the game also winning his signature on a contract.

"Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! can’t wait," Beckham tweeted jokingly. "To all the boys going into the season! May God bless u with peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV."

The Rams didn’t win. But they might still be OBJ’s “brothers.”

