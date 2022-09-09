Live In-Game Updates: Troy Hill Picks Allen, Rams Looking for Lead Before Half

The 2022 NFL season is here!

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills are set to kick things off Thursday night in LA at SoFi Stadium, as the defending champs begin their run at repeat titles against one of the best teams in the league.

The Rams and coach Sean McVay begin the second season in the Matthew Stafford-led offense, as the usual suspects like receiver Cooper Kupp, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., and Tyler Higbee all return.

LA also added veteran Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson to the mix, as he'll look to provide a significant boost to the receiving corps alongside Kupp.

On defense, the Rams return superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, and EDGE rusher Leonard Floyd.

LA also added eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner to the fold on the Rams' championship-winning defense.

As for the Bills, their offense is star-studded with quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Stefon Diggs, tight end Dawson Knox, and the underrated receiving talent of Gabe Davis.

On defense, Buffalo added former Rams linebacker Von Miller during the offseason. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde will hold things down in the secondary as star cornerback Tre'Davious White sits due to continued ACL recovery.

The Rams won the toss but deferred to the second half, as the Bills will receive the opening kick.

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills begin their first drive with a short completion from Allen to Diggs for a six-yard gain.

Bills running back Devin Singletary rushed for a seven-yard gain before catching a screen on the next play for a first down.

Allen then found Diggs wide open in the middle of the field for a 12-yard gain and a first down.

TOUCHDOWN BILLS: Allen find Gabe Davis wide open, as the receiver snuck behind the LA secondary and waltzed in for a 26-yard touchdown. The Bills take an early 7-0 lead.

change of possession

The Rams begin their season-opening drive at their own 17-yard line.

Henderson gets the start at running back, as he takes the opening carry seven yards before getting another carry and a two-yard gain.

But then the Stafford-Kupp connection had it's big play of the season. as Kupp found his way open on the right sideline for a 23-yard gain.

Stafford then completed a 10-yard pass to Higbee, who got the Rams across midfield.

Stafford was then met by his former teammate, as Miller got home for a eight-yard loss on the sack to bring up a third-and-long.

The Rams were unable to do anything with the drive after the sack and were forced to punt.

change of possession

Donald got his first sack of the season, as he bullied his way through blockers to get home to Allen.

But Allen came back and converted three-straight first downs with throws to Diggs, Jamison Crowder, and Isaiah McKenzie.

INTERCEPTION RAMS: Allen had started the game 10 of 10 passing, but his 11th throw bounced throguh McKenzie's hands and into the arms of Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis. The Rams will begin their second drive at their own 24-yard line.

change of possession

Stafford found Kupp for a six-yard gain as the first quarter winded to a close.

END OF FIRST: Bills 7, Rams 0

SECOND QUARTER

The Rams were unable to do anything with the interception and punted after a three-and-out.

change of possession

FUMBLE RECOVERY RAMS: But just two plays into Buffalo's next drive, rookie running back James Cook lost the ball, as Leonard Floyd recovered to set LA up at the Bills' 36-yard line.

change of possession

INTERCEPTION BILLS: The turnover fest continued, as Stafford threw a pick to Bills cornerback Dane Jackson just one play after the Rams forced a fumble.

change of possession

Allen then completed two straight passes to Davis, the second of which resulted in a 10-yard gain on third-and-short.

On the next play, Allen found Diggs for a 21-yard gain down the left sideline before connecting with Moss for two more completions.

FIELD GOAL BILLS: Buffalo's drive was halted, but kicker Tyler Bass nailed a 41-yard field goal to extend the Bills' lead to 10-0.

change of possession

But Bass then kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Rams great field position as the Buffalo 40-yard line.

Despite drop from receiver Tutu Atwell, Stafford found Ben Skowronek for a 12-yard gain and a first down.

The Bills then got their second sack of the night, as Jordan Phillips got to the pocket and took down Stafford.

Stafford then found Robinson for his first catch as a Ram, a 12-yard completion that brought up a fourth-and-short. But Kupp got the yardage with a push from his teammates, as LA picked up the first.

Henderson took the next two carries, bringing the Rams into a prime scoring opportunity.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Stafford connects with Kupp in the back of the end zone for a toe-tapping touchdown, as the Rams pull closer to make it a 10-7 game.

change of possession

The Bills begin their next drive as their own 25-yard line.

Facing an early third down in the drive, Allen found Diggs for a back-shoulder throw for the conversion right before the two-minute warning.

INTERCERP

***

