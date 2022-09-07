Beckham Bowl? Odell 'Half Jokes' About Fate Depending on Thursday's Rams Game

In its young history, SoFi Stadium has already hosted the Super Bowl, the LA Bowl, and is set to host the College Football Playoff's final bowl later this year.

On Thursday, however, the football world could play witness to a Beckham Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s offseason saga of lingering free agency, set to carry into the opening stanzas of Week 1, added another jolt to Thursday's highly-anticipated NFL kickoff game between the hosting Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC) with a single tweet. The receiver opened a tweet wishing both teams luck with a declaration of "Whoever wins Thursday!!!!!" followed by a series of mischievous emojis.

Some in the football world took that to mean that Beckham would dedicate his 2022-23 services to the winner. Among them was Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, begged by Beckham not to "hold (him) 2 it!" He continued to push out a partial retraction by claiming he was half-joking and that he's simply one of many who foresees the Rams and Bills engaging in a February rematch in Arizona.

"I think both are fine without (me)!" Beckham declared in one of his replies. "I'm just excited to watch!"

Beckham's most recent NFL endeavors came with the Rams, where he played a major role in their run to the Super Bowl at SoFi, which will be commemorated prior to kickoff on Thursday. It appears that the Rams haven't fully forgotten Beckham but the Bills have tried to make a push as well as they try to get past the conference championship game hump, a crusade in which another Los Angeles champion, Von Miller, has taken a personal interest.

In either case, many expect the Rams and Bills to be among those contending for the modern Super Bowl slots. Plenty of offensive firepower will be on display sans Beckham, with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Matthew Stafford scheduled to do battle against Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Dawson Knox.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

