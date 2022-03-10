Report: Rams Interested In Signing All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

The Los Angeles Rams watched linebacker Bobby Wagner for a decade. Now, they're interested in adding him to their roster?

Bobby Wagner is now a free agent for the first time in his career. Even though the Los Angeles Rams are looking into retaining their own, perhaps they could add an L.A. native to the defense in 2022.

According to NFL Network, all three teams in the NFC West have an interest in adding the eight-time All-Pro linebacker this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks continued trimming the fat Tuesday evening when the team informed Wagner he would be released before the final year of his current three-year, $54 million contract.

By releasing Wagner, the Seahawks will save $16.6 million in cash and cap space, but leave a glaring hole in the middle of their defense.

"Bobby is one of the great Seahawks of all-time," coach Pete Carroll said in a statement. "His leadership in the community, locker room, and on the field is a tribute to his character and consistency. Bobby set an incredible example for all to follow, and we will continue to follow him all the way to the Hall of Fame.

Los Angeles has few holes on its roster following a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. One of the only major weaknesses would be at middle linebacker. Last season, the Rams traded away starter Kenny Young to acquire pass rusher, Von Miller.

The Rams are hopeful rookie Ernest Jones can build off his playoff success. Troy Reeder was informed Thursday that he will not be tendered this offseason, making him a free agent.

Since being drafted out of Utah State, Wagner has recorded at least 104 tackles per season. He also has four tackles for losses and five quarterbacks each season. The production likely hasn't diminished enough to where Wagner would be willing to take a discount on the market.

As for Los Angeles, its current predicament in paying the core names makes adding a player like Wagner an issue. This isn't to say that GM Les Snead can't make it happen, but there are stipulations to say the least.

Los Angeles could come to terms on a long-term deal with quarterback Matthew Stafford, which could reach upwards of $45 million.

The Rams are also hopeful to extend All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald and re-sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr. If that's not enough, Snead is also looking to try and find ways to keep Miller once free agency begins.

The Rams, meanwhile, currently are $20.2 million over the cap's $208.8 million budget.

