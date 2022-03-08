Wild, Wild West: Stafford Superior in Diluted Division?

With the departure of Russell Wilson from Seattle, L.A. owns the NFC West's best, most experienced quarterback. By far.

Just 14 months ago Matthew Stafford was buried in anonymity and misery with the perennial laughingstock Detroit Lions.

Now - after Tuesday's blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson by the Seattle Seahawks and impending upheaval in the NFC West - the Los Angeles Rams star might not only be a defending Super Bowl champion in 2022, but also his division's lone returning starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford Russell Wilson The Champs

On a busy NFL day in which Aaron Rodgers agreed to stay put in Green Bay and Wilson moved east to the Denver Broncos, the NFC West landscape changed dramatically. And the alterations, of course, may just be getting started.

At the start of the 2021 season, Stafford was a rookie on the West Coast and the least-tenured quarterback in the division. But now - with Wilson gone, the San Francisco 49ers apparently shopping Jimmy Garoppolo and the Arizona Cardinals marriage to Kyler Murray perhaps on the rocks - Stafford finds himself the old, experienced veteran amongst a crazy quartet of teams.

Though the Seahawks earned a bushel of draft picks (two 1st-rounders and two 2nd-rounders) for Wilson, the trade undoubtedly commences an era of rebuilding by the franchise that long dominated the division. After enjoying the luxury of Wilson for 10 years, who will Seattle start at quarterback in 2022? On its roster is journeyman veteran Geno Smith, inexperienced third-year player Jaco Eason and former Bronco Drew Lock, acquired in the Wilson trade.

Wilson made 158 starts in Seattle. Those three quarterbacks combined have made only 55. Stafford, for what it's worth, has 182.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hoists the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay Russell Wilson

Next season the Niners are seemingly ready to hand the reins to second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who has thrown all of 71 passes in the NFL. And in Arizona, Murray - who just finished his third season - is demanding a new contract before next month's NFL Draft or else a trade could be in the works. Behind Murray on Arizona's depth chart: 12-year veteran Colt McCoy and inexperienced third-year pro, Trace McSorley.

As if enough didn't go right for the Rams in 2021, in 2022 their quarterback might suddenly be not only the best in the NFC West but also the lone returning starter.

