Ranking Top 3 Offseason Moves for Rams

From key re-signs to the addition of new talent, LA had one of the better offseason in the league

The Los Angles Rams needed some magic to happen this offseason if they wanted to compete for another Super Bowl.

And somehow, some way, the team managed to pull off some moves that were certainly near the top of general manager Les Snead's to-do list.

From third-best to the best, let's take a look at the offseason moves that stood out among the rest for LA.

No. 3 - Signing Allen Robinson II

The Rams shipped receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in March after tearing his ACL in late November. And with another torn ACL from Odell Beckham Jr. in the Super Bowl, LA was left with no dominant No. 2 receiver behind 2021 Offense Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp (with no disrespect to Van Jefferson).

Snagging Robinson didn't exactly come cheap on a three-year, $46.5 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. But combining his all-around receiving skills as an eight-year veteran with the passing prowess of another vet in quarterback Matthew Stafford could be a dangerous site for defenses. Plus, while secondaries have eyes focused on Kupp, Robinson will have his chance to bounce back from one of the worst seasons of his career last year.

No. 2 - Signing Bobby Wagner

Winning a Super Bowl seems to have an effect on the decisions of some the league's biggest free agents every offseason, and Wagner was no exception.

After being cut by the Seattle Seahawks in March, the six-time All-Pro immediately became one of the hottest names on the market. And while the Rams didn’t necessarily need Wagner, signing him proved their intent at a full-blown shot at repeating.

Like the Robinson deal, Wagner’s five-year, $50 million contract didn’t come cheap on some low-ball deal for an aging 32-year-old veteran. But that’s what makes him unique. The LA native is coming home after being the league’s third-leading tackler (170) a season ago and doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

No. 1 - Extending Aaron Donald

Whether it comes as a surprise or not, getting Donald to return despite confirmed retirement speculation from the man himself was the best thing that could've happened for the Rams this offseason.

Of course, his return without the additions of Robinson and Wagner would obviously make a repeat title run more difficult. But anytime you’re able to secure one of the best defensive players of all time, it’s going to be hard to top in comparison.

Snead showed he’d do anything to retain his superstar when the Rams essentially gave Donald a $40 million raise for a total of $95 million through 2024. Even with all the money spent, it’ll be worth it and then some if LA can go back-to-back.

