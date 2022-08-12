Skip to main content

Odds Revealed for Rams-Chargers Preseason Game

The Rams begin their preseason in familiar territory.

The Los Angeles Rams kick off the preseason Saturday night in SoFi Stadium, but as the road team.

Playing their first competitive game since Super Bowl LVI. the Rams will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 7 PM Pacific.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Chargers enter the contest as favorites.

Moneyline

Rams: +130 (bet $100, win $130)

Chargers: -160 (bet $160, win $100)

Spread

Rams: +3.5 (-110)

Chargers: -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under

Over 30.5 points: -103

Under 30.5 points: -117

The preseason offers an element of unpredictability in large part due to the unknown number of reps each player will get. However, that's unlikely to play a role in this contest, as Rams head coach Sean McVay and Chargers boss Brandon Staley have made their philosophies clear.

McVay hasn't played starters or even some role players in the preseason since 2017 and Staley took the same approach last year, his first as head coach.

As a result, the game will be filled with rookies and veterans alike trying to extend their stay on each team's roster, as rosters will be trimmed by five on Tuesday.

Based on the lines, Las Vegas expects a close, relatively low-scoring contest, with the Chargers coming out on top.

