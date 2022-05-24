Skip to main content

NFL Preseason Dates Announced: When do the Rams Play?

The Rams officially announced the dates of their three preseason games.

Fans have officially begun their countdown to football season, as the offseason is in full swing with the beginning of OTAs. While they aren't regular season games, Los Angeles Rams fans can mark their calendars for the first snap of Rams football in 2022. 

On Tuesday the Rams officially announced the dates of their three preseason games, with the team set to kickoff against the Chargers on Aug. 13, followed by the Texans on Aug. 19 and the Bengals on Aug. 27. 

While preseason football is obviously not at the same level of intensity or excitement as the regular season, it will still offer Rams fans an opportunity to see their team in game action against another team for the first time since the Super Bowl victory. 

Not only that, but it allows them the chance to see how their offseason acquisitions will mesh into their new team. Allen Robinson will get to catch passes from Matthew Stafford at full speed while Bobby Wagner will look to lead the defense to another elite year. 

So while Rams' fans will have to wait until September for real game action, they can get a glimpse of what is to come during the preseason as the Rams will look to run it back as Super Bowl champions. 

