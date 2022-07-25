One of the big storylines for the Los Angeles Rams coming out of OTAs this spring, was whether or not quarterback Matthew Stafford would be a full go for training camp starting this summer.

Stafford was coming off of an elbow injury that he played through during the Super Bowl run -- that required an offseason procedure to repair.

And after Day 1 of camp, it appears as though Stafford is fully on track.

“Yeah, it was good to get out there today," Stafford said after the first practice. "Just kind of trying to progress back into it a little bit. That was what my time between OTAs and camp was. Just trying to progress and get my body somewhat ready to go and continue this process as we continue camp. So it's a little bit of a process, but just got to sit there and go with it.”



It has been some time since the 34-year-old was able to go full speed in passing drills, and after a long, albeit eventual offseason, Stafford was ready to hit the ground running.

However, that starts with being conservative and testing the elbow's healthy as camp progresses.

“Yeah, definitely. It feels good to get out there," Stafford said. "Definitely knocking some rust off and feeling it again. It's good to get out there and stress it a little bit and see how it reacts.”



Since the rough injury start he had during his first two years in Detroit, Stafford has become known as one of the NFL's toughest players, constantly playing and excelling through pain and injuries throughout his career.

As competitive as Stafford is, however, he knows it will be a process before he can handle a full workload.

“Yeah, it's a little bit of both," Stafford said. "It's an interesting thing trying to have a little bit of governor on there, and at the same time, just trying to be as smart as I can. It's a process. Just going to have to sit there and work through it, trust it. We'll figure it out as we go.”

