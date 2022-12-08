Rams Injury Report: Aaron Donald OUT Versus Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams are a banged-up football team heading into Thursday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Multiple key players have been injured over the last few weeks, including All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Matthew Stafford, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, just to name a few.

Donald will miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain, which kept him out in the 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"Aaron Donald will be out," Head coach Sean McVay informed the media on Wednesday.

Donald is tied for first on the team in sacks (5) with Bobby Wager and Leonard Floyd. Donald, one of the league's top defensive players has racked up 49 total tackles, 10 for a loss, with 11 quarterback hits.

McVay included other injury designations for Thursday's game versus the Raiders.

Rams Injury Report

LB Travin Howard - Out

LB Terrell Lewis - Out

DB David Long Jr. - Out

WR Lance McCutchen - Questionable

WR Brandon Powell - Questionable

QB John Wolford - Questionable

CB Troy Hill - Questionable

The Rams will host the Rams at 5:15 (CT) p.m. for Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football."

