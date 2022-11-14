Rams WR Cooper Kupp Injured vs. Cardinals, Doubtful to Return

The Los Angeles Rams (3-5) already entered Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at SoFi Stadium without quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Now, while down in the fourth quarter, LA might also be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who is doubtful to return after being rolled up on awkwardly.

Early in the fourth, Kupp fell down injured next to LA's sideline as a Cardinals defender landed on his lower right leg. Kupp immediately grabbed for his lower leg, as he stayed down on the sideline for a minute or so.

He was seen being helped up and hobbling over to the bench, unable to put any weight on his leg. Once he got seated, Kupp was visibly upset on the sideline as cameras focused on him ahead of the commercial break.

Kupp had already been struggling with John Wolford at quarterback on Sunday. He had totaled just three catches for -1 yard on five targets. He entered the game as fourth in the NFL with 813 receiving yards.

The Cardinals scored on the ensuing drive to take a 24-10 lead with a little under eight minutes left in the game.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.