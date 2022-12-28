Rams DT Aaron Donald: Is the King's Throne in Jeopardy?

Dethroning a three-time Defensive Player of the Year like Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is not something easily accomplished after one season.

The Los Angeles Rams are technically no longer the "defending" Super Bowl champs after a disappointing, injury-filled season has seen them fall to one of the worst records in the league.

It's been a quick fall from grace for a team seen as possessing arguably the most talent entering this season.

But after rumors of retirement, the official offseason return of superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped significantly boost this talent perspective of the Rams during what was supposed to be a run at another ring. However, Donald has been shut down for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in late November.

But along with the team, has Donald now fallen from his elite-level pedestal as well? Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner seems to think so, and he has a candidate in mind for who should take over Donald's spot as the league's best defensive tackle.



"Aaron Donald's reign as the best defensive tackle in the league is over," he said. "(Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman) Chris Jones has taken that over."



Jones has certainly staked his claim as one of the league's best interior defenders. Already in his seventh season with the Chiefs, the four-time Pro Bowler is on pace for career-high numbers this season. His 12 sacks this season is tied for the seventh-most in the league, a total he's looking to increase in the final two weeks of the regular season as Kansas City aims for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.



But while Jones is one of the best at his position, dethroning a three-time Defensive Player of the Year like Donald is not easily accomplished after one season. Donald finished this season with five sacks, a number he could've increased should he have played over the past month.

The conversation is an interesting one to have. But recency bias seems to have settled in. It would be foolish to create a cloud of doubt around a future Hall of Famer and one of the most dominant defensive players of all time.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

