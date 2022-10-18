Rams Echo 'Happiness' for WR Allen Robinson After Win vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams picked up a much-needed 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp did his thing. LA's defense gave the Panthers' offense next to nothing, holding them to just three points. It wasn't always pretty, but a win's a win.

But entering Sunday, one of the many questions about LA's lack of offensive production included the below-average play from veteran receiver Allen Robinson II to begin the year. His addition to the team over the offseason was seen as one of the most underrated acquisitions around the league, though that notion has become a quick afterthought five games in.

However, against a lowly Panthers team, Robinson got the boost he needed. He essentially equaled half of his five-game production and more against Carolina on Sunday, finishing with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

After just 12 catches for 107 yards and one score through five games, saying that the start of Robinson's Rams career has been a disappointment might be an understatement.

As a result of his play, Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford -- who both likely understand firsthand the frustration for Robinson to begin the year -- couldn't hold back their joy for him after a season-best performance.

"I was happy for Allen, being able to go five catches on six targets was a good thing," McVay said. "Those are the things that we've seen, and we got to just continue to give him those types of opportunities like you guys have asked.”

Stafford isn't taking any credit for putting the ball in the perfect spot on Robinson's fade-route touchdown in the first half. He's handing the flowers to his veteran receiver.

"He had a size advantage to start, and I was happy to see him go up and make that play," Stafford said. "He did a lot of good stuff today in the pass game. I was happy for him.”

LA will need this kind of production from Robinson alongside Kupp in order to get the offense rolling at a consistent rate following the bye week, as things only get tougher from here. The Rams face tough-nosed San Francisco 49ers team in Week 8 before matchups with the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Arizona Cardinals, and road matchups in New Orleans and Kansas City.

But with a week off to build on what was far and away the best game of the season for Robinson, he and the Rams could finally start to hit the corner toward proving they're an elite team again.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

