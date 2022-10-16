Rams Break Losing Streak, Shut Down Dysfunctional Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are finally back in the win column, taking down the Carolina Panthers 24-10 on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.

Though for a while it looked as though it was going to be the same story for the defending Super Bowl champs, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the offense rebounded in a big way in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 17-0 en route to the win.

In fact, it was Stafford that was the key to the game for the Rams offensively, completing an efficient 26 of 33 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with one interception, and leading the team on back-to-back scoring drives to blow the game wide open.

Cooper Kupp was once again Stafford's favorite target on Sunday, catching seven passes on eight targets for 80 yards, while Allen Robinson had easily his best game as a Ram, catching five passes on six targets for 63 yards of his own.

However, while the offense did find new life in the second half, it was the defense that stole the show for Los Angeles, holding star running back Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers to just 203 yards of total offense for the game, including 110 yards in the passing game.

They were also able to hold McCaffrey, arguably the NFL's best running back, to only 69 yards on 13 carries, though he did have a big impact in the passing game, catching seven passes for 89 yards.

Following the win, the Rams will remain at the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium for one more week, when they host their NFC West Division rival San Francisco 49ers.

Los Angeles will be looking for revenge from an embarrassing Week 4 loss in San Francisco, where the 49ers blew them out 24-9 in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.

