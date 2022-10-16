Rams vs. Panthers Notebook: A Win's a Win, Right?

The Los Angeles Rams stumbled into Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on a two-game losing streak. And even in a league where anything can happen, a home loss to the 1-4 Panthers -- who just fired coach Matt Rhule -- would officially have put the Rams into all-out panic mode.

Fortunately for the Rams, they powered through for a far-from-perfect 24-10 win. But maybe, unfortunately, they continued to look like an awfully average team that will need to use the bye week to gather the troops entering the gauntlet portion of their schedule.

Rams should take win with grain of salt

The Rams got one in the win column. But aside from that, there's hardly anything to feel satisfied with after getting a win over one of the worst teams in the league.

The Panthers were without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, as PJ Walker stepped up in his place. Mayfield is far from a game-changing signal-caller and likely would've added minimal improvement for the Carolina offense. But even in his absence, the Panthers -- who had to go to recent practice squad call-up Jacob Eason in the second half after Walker exited with injury -- were still within one possession until midway through the fourth quarter despite five three-and-outs and just eight first downs.

The defending Super Bowl champs should've easily been able to put this game to bed earlier than they did.

Allen Robinson revival?

The Rams offense continued to drive the weekly struggle bus, as receiver Cooper Kupp was of course the exception again. But eyes were on the other playmakers to produce, particularly receiver Allen Robinson.

After just 12 catches for 107 yards and one score through five games, saying that the start of Robinson's Rams career has been a disappointment might be an understatement.

But he essentially had half that production and more against Carolina on Sunday, finishing with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson had a few impressive catches that showed he's not "washed" despite what those on social media might say. His five-yard touchdown in the second quarter saw him climb the ladder before displaying strong hands to secure the ball in the air and get

Robinson's other high-flying catch once again proved the veteran has some unmatchable hand strength, as he reeled in a 15-yard catch on the sideline in the third quarter despite being blanketed by the defender.

LA will need this kind of production from Robinson alongside Kupp in order to get the offense going following the bye week.

Still no answer in running game

A surprising storyline days before the game was the sudden announcement that running back Cam Akers would be out Sunday due to personal reasons. Additional reports indicated that the Rams were looking for a trade partner for Akers, leaving Darrell Henderson Jr. with lead-back duties.

And even against a defense that ranked as the sixth-worst unit against the run entering Week 6, the Rams still couldn't find the consistency they needed to pull away in a game that should've never been close.

Henderson led the way with 12 carries for 43 yards and a game-sealing touchdown, while Malcolm Brown added seven carries for 15 yards. The injury-riddled offensive line -- which lost Joe Noteboom in this game -- certainly played a factor in a lack of explosive runs as the Rams averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.

With Akers seemingly out the door, the Rams will need to lean on Henderson as they enter a stretch against tough defenses after the bye.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

