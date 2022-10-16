Skip to main content

Rams vs. Panthers: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers meet for a matchup of NFC foes at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, as they host the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. 

The Panthers lead the all-time series 13-9 and have won six of the last eight. But the Rams won the last meeting in 2019, 30-27, 

Despite a season that's been disappointing for the Rams, they come into Sunday with a real shot of gaining momentum against a Carolina team that just fired coach Matt Rhule after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

But first, LA will need to worry about itself after an abysmal offensive performance in a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and their disruptive defense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the league with seven interceptions and will need a productive and turnover-free game against a reeling Panthers defense. 

The Panthers will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as PJ Walker will get the start. Carolina and interim coach Steve Wilks will likely continue to rely on star running back Christian McCaffrey in order to gain some offensive rhythm. 

Live in-game updates will appear below at kickoff.

Rams 'Done' With Cam Akers; Christian McCaffrey Trade Cost 'Multiple 1st-Round Picks'?

The latest on Cam Akers and the Los Angeles Rams and trade rumors regarding Christian McCaffrey.

By Mike Fisher
Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers: 3 to Watch in Week 6

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2022 season, Ram Digest highlights three players on whom fans may want to keep watch.

By Mike D'Abate
Rams' Jalen Ramsey: Leave Panicking to Social Media

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are being jerked awake from their dreams of a repeat, but Jalen Ramsey is far from worried.

By Geoff Magliochetti

