Rams vs. Panthers: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams look to snap a two-game losing streak on Sunday, as they host the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium.

The Panthers lead the all-time series 13-9 and have won six of the last eight. But the Rams won the last meeting in 2019, 30-27,

Despite a season that's been disappointing for the Rams, they come into Sunday with a real shot of gaining momentum against a Carolina team that just fired coach Matt Rhule after a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

But first, LA will need to worry about itself after an abysmal offensive performance in a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and their disruptive defense. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the league with seven interceptions and will need a productive and turnover-free game against a reeling Panthers defense.

The Panthers will be without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield as PJ Walker will get the start. Carolina and interim coach Steve Wilks will likely continue to rely on star running back Christian McCaffrey in order to gain some offensive rhythm.

Live in-game updates will appear below at kickoff.

