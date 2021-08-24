Rams Activate P Corey Bojorquez From COVID-19/Reserve List, Waive TE Kyle Markway: NFL Tracker

The Rams made two transactions prior to the NFL's 80-man roster deadline.

August 24: The Rams have activated punter Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19/Reserve List and waived/no recall tight end Kyle Markway, the team announced.

Bojorquez was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List prior to the Rams' second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders over the weekend.

August 23: Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson Jr. left practice early following an injury to his thumb and was unable to return.

I'm not sure,"McVay said after practice when asked about Henderson's status. "He got his thumb. Don't have any updates on that."

McVay stated he didn't know the severity of the injury. With injuries to Cam Akers and Raymond Calais already behind them, Henderson's thumb scare now marks the third injury to the running back room.

More context regarding the significance of the injury will presumably follow in the coming days.

August 23: The Rams have waived running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Paris Ford and quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Calais is able to revert to Injured Reserve once he clears waivers. The Rams' roster now sits at 82 players ahead of Tuesday's 80-man deadline cutdown. All rosters must be at 80 players by 1 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

August 22: Rams coach Sean McVay said following Saturday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders that punter returner and running back Raymond Calais injured his foot/ankle and will undergo surgery.

August 21: The Rams have placed punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the team announced.

The Rams will be without a punter in the team's second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Place kicker Matt Gay is expected to take over the punting duties in the meantime.

August 18: Rams coach Sean McVay says that rookie wide wide receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his fractured forearm.

Skowronek suffered the injury to his forearm in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

August 17: Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd left practice with trainers tending to his ankle. Rams coach Sean McVay also shared that wide receiver Trishton Jackson suffered a knee injury Saturday night, which led to a missed practice on Monday. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and defensive end Eric Banks both missed practice with sore backs.

August 16: The Rams announced they've waived kicker Austin MacGinnis, linebacker Derrick Moncrief, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, defensive end Maximilian Roberts and defensive tackle George Silvanic.

NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET until their 90-man roster must be cut down to 85 players.

August 12: Rams safety Nick Scott missed practice on Thursday and coach Sean McVay added context regarding his absence, stating that he expects Scott to miss a month.

Scott injured his knee but the Rams remain hopeful that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

August 11: The Rams have claimed offensive tackle Ryan Pope off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Pope was signed by Arizona on August 4, before eventually releasing him on Tuesday. Most recently in 2020, Pope was a member of the Packers' practice squad.

August 10: The Rams released punter Brandon Wright and defensive back Jovan Grant, and signed defensive back Tyler Hall, the team announced.

August 10: Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle) and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) missed practice.

Meanwhile, cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III returned to practice following their surgeries.

August 6: Rams backup quarterback John Wolford will be out 10-14 days after he had his appendix removed, according to the team.

August 4: Rams rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell was activated off the COVID-19/Reserve List.

Atwell sat out of the first 10 days of training camp, but has now been cleared to resume football activities. The Rams will slowly begin to ramp up the second-round rookie.

August 3: Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that x-rays were negative on quarterback Matthew Stafford's right thumb.

While that's encouraging news, McVay did say that Stafford has a contusion to his thumb.

August 2: Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bangs thumb on helmet during a pass in practice.

This is the same thumb that Stafford had surgically repaired this offseason. The severity of the injury is currently unknown according to coach Sean McVay.

