Rams vs. Cowboys: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 37th time ever at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 37th all-time meeting at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as two teams headed into opposite directions look to emerge victorious in an interesting NFC bout. 

The all-time series is tied 18-18 after the Rams picked up a 20-17 win over Dallas in the 2020 season opener. The two teams have also met nine times in the postseason. 

The Cowboys (3-1) head into SoFi on the shoulders of backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has rallied Dallas to three straight wins after Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the season opener. 

But the Cowboys have also been led by a dominate defense that hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season. Star linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs have led the pack while safety Donovan Wilson continues to make big plays.

Rams coach Sean McVay showered praises on Dallas ahead of Sunday's game, 

“A team that's riding a good streak," he said. "I think they've played really good, complementary football. Obviously when you look at them defensively, they've got excellent players coming off the edge. I think they're really aggressive on all three levels, they've got great speed."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Cowboys 9

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25. 

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Stafford is sacked and the ball comes loose, which is scooped and scored by the Cowboys for the touchdown. The Cowboys can't handle the snap on the extra point attempt and it is no good as they lead 6-0 with 13:27 left in the first quarter. 

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

Rams offense showing signs of life as Stafford finds Robinson for 6 yards and Higbee for 9, moving into Dallas territory. 

Despite the pair of first downs, the Rams offense can't get much going and is forced to punt. 

The Cowboys blocked the punt and will start their drive at the Rams 20. 

FIELD GOAL COWBOYS: Brett Maher connects on the 33-yard field goal to give the Cowboys a 9-0 lead with 8:43 left in the first quarter. The drive went 5 yards on 4 plays, taking :51 off the clock. 

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25. 

Stafford uncorks a 54-yard bomb down the middle to Tutu Atwell, moving the ball into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Matt Gay connects on the 29-yard field goal to cut the Cowboys' lead to 9-3 with 5:22 left in the first quarter. The drive went 65 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:21 off the clock. 

