Rams Camp: Two Players Miss Final UC Irvine Practice

The Los Angeles Rams concluded their final practice at UC Irvine as they'll now return to Thousand Oaks — the team headquarters. In doing so, the Rams had two new players that were held out of practice on Tuesday.

Cornerback Darious Williams and wide receiver Van Jefferson did not participate Tuesday afternoon, and McVay provided context as to what decided that after practice.

McVay called Williams' absence “a little bit of an ankle,” though he didn't go in-depth into the severity of the injury. Jefferson was held out as McVay said they're “working through some of the COVID stuff.”

“I am confident that he’ll be back,” McVay said. “It was one of those deals where as of right now — if I was leaning toward what I think happened, I think he got a false positive but you have to really wait. His second test came back negative and then we’re really waiting 24 hours to confirm that it's a false positive in fact, and we expect him to be able to return with us tomorrow.”

With Williams slotted as the team's starting cornerback opposite of Jalen Ramsey, he's likely to not see many snaps — if any at all — during preseason play. Jefferson however, will presumably get some looks before the Week 1 opener, but he'll have to clear protocol before proceeding.

The Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 14 at 7:00 P.M. ET inside SoFi Stadium.

Continue Reading: Rams Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.