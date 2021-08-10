Sports Illustrated home
Rams Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

Are there any surprises on the Rams first unofficial depth chart?
Training camp is around the corner and with that comes the release of unofficial depth charts. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams released theirs ahead of Saturday's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 

Depth charts at this point in the year don't exactly hold much weight. It's still the early stages of training camp, the first preseason game has yet to be played and coaches remain evaluating their roster.

There isn't a whole lot of surprises in this release. Perhaps the two spots that could’ve seen a different facelift in the starting role: center, right guard and free safety.

The way it currently shapes up, Austin Corbett is the projected center, followed by Bobby Evan at right guard and Taylor Rapp at free safety. Those are all spots that the coaching staff will continue to evaluate throughout training camp. 

