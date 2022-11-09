Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr.: A 'Bright Spot' for LA's Running Game vs. Cardinals?

As the trade deadline has come and gone, the Los Angeles Rams now find themselves stuck with a core group of running backs that have done next to nothing this season. Dipping a toe into the free agency pool likely won't fix this world-class problem either.

In Sunday's brutal 16-13 loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the return of third-year running back Cam Akers -- who mustered just five carries for three yards -- was hardly a solution to a LA rushing attack that has the second-fewest rushing yards (547) and rush yards per game (68.4) this season.

And while the Rams continued to prove they could be on pace to be one of the worst rushing offenses in recent years, it was veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. that took LA's run game off life support Sunday, even if only for a few plays. Along with totaling 12 carries for a season-high 56 yards, he showed real fight on a 23-yard run in the second half, breaking off multiple tackles and giving the Rams a much-needed spark.

LA will desperately be needing this to continue ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Rams coach Sean McVay failed to tab him as the go-to guy moving forward in an offense desperate for solutions.



"I thought he did some good things (Sunday)," McVay said of Henderson Jr. on Monday. "I thought (he) did have some bright spots when he had the one 10-yard run and 23-yard run in back-to-back sequences, but I think what we're trying to figure out is just the best options, whether that be players or different things that we can do with all the moving parts and that's kind of where we're at.”

Headed into the season, Akers was seen as a clear No. 1 option in the backfield after he took over that role for the team during last year's Super Bowl run. Despite some fumbling issues upon his return in the playoffs, he was now set to head into his third season with a full offseason of recovery behind him following his Achilles injury.

But things went downhill in a blink for Akers, who stunningly had just three carries for zero yards in the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8. Four weeks later, he was absent from the team due to personal reasons but was not traded at the deadline.

It's hard to imagine a resurgence from him anytime soon, leaving Henderson Jr. as the top option based on recent production. Still, McVay is looking to get "a handful" of players touches in order to bring the offense back to life.

“I think ultimately, when you have as many three and outs, it's hard to get into any sort of rhythm and routine and so I think we're at our best when you get more plays off," McVay said. "You have the ability to sustain some drives and you get a handful of different guys involved."

The Rams will have to come with some answers in what could be considered a make-or-break divisional game against the Cardinals on Sunday. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

