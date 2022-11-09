The Los Angeles Rams would likely do anything to start once again resembling last year's group, one that took home a Super Bowl on its home turf. Oddsmakers have hinted there's a somewhat decent chance that, at least in name, such a wish could partly come true.

With Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly inching toward playing shape and the NFL's playoff push starting to intensify, the fight for his services has heated up as well: fortune-tellers from Bookies.com have unveiled the teams most likely to land to the lauded receiver.

His former employers from Los Angeles, perhaps surprisingly, are among the headliners: the Rams, listed at +500 odds, are said to have a 16.7 percent chance of getting him back, the fourth-best chance behind the Dallas Cowboys (+250, 28.6 percent), Green Bay Packers (+300, 25 percent), and the New York Giants (+450, 18.2 percent), another former Beckham locale.

The Cowboys are talking openly about their pursuit, team owner Jerry Jones noting that OBJ would "look pretty good ... with a star on his helmet.''

And in L.A.?

Though it'll likely take more than Beckham to fully fix the Rams' plethora of problems, namely a meandering offense that has struggled to generate any consistent momentum. Together with linebacker Von Miller (now of Buffalo), Beckham came over at the trade deadline through a deal with Cleveland and served as one of the final pieces the Rams required to make a championship run.

The highlight-maker came up particularly big in the final stanzas, earning 288 yards over the four postseason games, a tally that included the first score of the Super Bowl LVI win over Cincinnati. His continued unemployment stems from an ACL tear sustained in the championship game but he has remained a commodity amongst contending teams in need of an offensive spark.

Los Angeles (3-5) could certainly use a kick like that, currently ranked second-to-last in the league in yards per game (286) and 29th in points (16.4). The nadir perhaps came on Sunday, when they lost a winnable against an equally desperate recent champion from Tampa Bay, setting the stage for a vintage Tom Brady comeback by putting up only 206 yards and picking up nine first downs in a 16-13 defeat. High odds to return to Southern California are perhaps surprising because of Beckham reportedly turning down a supposed lowball offer from the team earlier this year.

Tampa Bay is just behind the Rams on the Beckham odds at +650 and 13.3 percent. Kansas City and Buffalo are just behind at matching numbers of +1200 and 7.7.

The Rams will look to get back on the right track on Sunday afternoon against a divisional opponent, facing the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. ET, Fox).

