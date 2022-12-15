Aaron Rodgers: QB Injury Issue for Packers vs. Rams?

Packers vs. Rams: Has Aaron Rodgers fully recovered from his thumb injury suffered earlier in the season?

They have not faced off often, but when the Los Angeles Rams meet quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers and the 'Pack' have gotten the better of the Rams.

Rodgers boasts a 5-1 career record as a starter versus the Rams. And it seems the latest reports out of Green Bay suggest that Rodgers will be fully healthy for the Monday Night meeting.

Since the Packers' Week 5 loss to the New York Giants, Rodgers had been dealing with a broken thumb. Yet after the bye week comes the report that the Packers star was not sporting any tape on the injured thumb at practice.

The injury has not stopped the 17-year veteran from putting up some numbers. Rodgers has thrown for 2,864 yards and 22 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

Like the 4-9 Rams, the 5-8 Packers have not met their preseason expectations. They are currently sitting third in the NFC North behind the first-place Minnesota Vikings and the second place Detroit Lions.

The Rams and Packers will kick off at 5:15 PT Monday inside Lambeau Field.

