Sean For Sean? McVay, Payton Rams Coaching Rumors Swirl

Could the Los Angeles Rams swap one Sean for another this off-season?

The idea may not be as far-fetched as one may think.

According to a Sunday report from NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would consider Southern California as his preferred destination for returning to the sidelines, should he choose to do so.

"He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I've had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles," NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said of Payton. "Potentially … if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly something Sean Payton would take a look at."

In 16 seasons with the Saints as head coach, Payton helped guide the team to seven division titles, three NFC Championship games (2006, 2009, and 2018) and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. Following the 2021 NFL season, Payton announced his retirement from the NFL, finishing his tenure in New Orleans with an overall record of 161–97 and as the winningest coach in franchise history.

As one might imagine, Payton’s services would be quite sought-after should he officially put his name into consideration for vacant head coaching positions.

Despite the amusement of such speculation, it should be noted that the Rams’ job becoming available is extremely unlikely. Neither current head coach Sean McVay, nor the Rams have given any indication that 2022 would be the swan song for both sides.

McVay has enjoyed a great deal of success since taking the reins of the franchise in 2017. In addition to earning AP Coach of the Year honors in his first season with the club, he also led the Rams to a berth in Super Bowl LIII in just his second season. In 2021, he became the youngest head coach (at 36 years of age) to win a Super Bowl with Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Still, early retirement is a subject away from which McVay has never shied. In fact, he has openly talked about the concept of burnout and admitted he doesn't see himself remaining on the sidelines into old age.

“If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,” McVay told NFL Media in May. " I love coaching so much. The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated on [the fact that] I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70.”

McVay was nearly lured away from the sidelines and into the broadcast booth during the offseason. Amazon reportedly offered him up to $100 million to join their Thursday Night Football broadcast. He ultimately declined it, in favor of signing an extension with the Rams through 2026.

As the Rams continue to navigate the turbulent waters of a 4-9 season — one in which the team has been decimated by injury — McVay may at least consider the possibility of walking away from the game. Assistant Liam Cohen is headed to the college ranks, leading some to speculate whether McVay may also leave L.A.

However, his resolve to continue coaching is likely to make the pursuit of Payton little more than fodder for the rumor mill. Also, Payton is still technically under contract with the Saints. Therefore, any team looking to hire him would need to trade with New Orleans to acquire his rights.

In the meantime, McVay and the Rams will look to get back into the win column when they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday night, Dec. 19 at 5:15 p.m. PT.

