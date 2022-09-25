Van Jefferson, Brian Allen Among Rams Inactives in Arizona

The Los Angeles Rams confirmed some expected absences for Sunday's tilt against the Arizona Cardinals (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox), with center Brian Allen and receiver Van Jefferson headlining the gameday departures. Also included are receiver cornerback Deion Kendrick, receiver Lance McCutcheon, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and safety Russ Yeast.

While painful, Jefferson was an expected immediate absence, as head coach Sean McVay confirmed that he would be out this week in his final comments before the team left for Glendale. Jefferson is continuing to rehab from off-season ankle surgery and has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. The receiver was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

He's making great progress. Really looking forward to when we can get him back," McVay said of Jefferson earlier this season. "He looks physically great, but when they give us the thumbs up, he'll be out there, and he'll be ready to roll.”

Jefferson earned 802 yards on 50 receptions last season, which included 189 yards in the two regular-season games and the Wild Card contest against Arizona.

On the other side, Keaontay Ingram, Jonathan Ledbetter, Christian Matthew, Rondale Moore, Myjai Sanders, Lecitus Smith, and Ezekiel Turner will not dress for the Cardinals. A notable absence from that list is running back James Conner, who sustained an ankle injury in last weekend's overtime win in Las Vegas.

