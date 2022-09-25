Watch: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Matchup vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams hit the road for a critical matchup against their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium, with both teams looking to take a step forward in the divisional race.

As it stands, both teams sit in a four-way tie in the division with a 1-1 record, with the Rams coming off of a critical win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

The Cardinals are also coming off of a big win of their own, taking down the Las Vegas Raiders in thrilling fashion in overtime.

Luckily for the Rams, they have 10 of the last 11 matchups with the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium, with Arizona's last win win coming in 2014, beating the then St. Louis Rams 31-14.

Arizona's one win over the last 11 matchups came last season in Los Angeles when Kyler Murray led the Cardinals to a 37-20 win at SoFi Stadium.

Ahead of the matchup, the Rams' media department released a hype video that is sure to get Los Angeles fans everywhere excited for the divisional tilt.

The Rams and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 1:25 pm PT, in what looks to be one of the more intriguing matchups of the NFL's Week 3 slate.

