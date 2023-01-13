Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Hinting at Retirement? 'If That's the End ...'

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to be playing with the idea of calling it quits.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was busy on Twitter in the early hours of Friday morning and sent out a flurry of messages.

But it was one tweet that stood out among the rest, and now has Rams fans with some more retirement speculation to worry about this offseason.

Ramsey didn't officially announce any kind of retirement, but basically confirmed it's on his mind.

Wrote Ramsey: "It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG! Still THAT!"

Last offseason, the Rams had to deal with the potential retirement of Aaron Donald before he struck a new deal. Now, along with coach Sean McVay's potential departure, LA has to sit and wonder if Ramsey will play next season.

Ramsey's tweets come shortly after it was announced that he'd be having offseason shoulder surgery, something he admitted he could play through had the Rams made it to the playoffs to defend their Super Bowl title.

“If I had to keep playing, I could definitely keep playing,” he said. “I think we all know about my right shoulder having to get fixed, same as my left shoulder. But to me, that ain’t nothing major. It is what it is. Gonna get right and we’ll go from there.”

This past season, Ramsey had his struggles and failed to make the Pro Bowl for the first time since his rookie season.

Still, he started all 17 games and finished with four interceptions for the second straight season. He also had two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and recorded his first-career sack before finishing the season with two of them.

