WATCH: Footage Released of Rams Ex Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Kicked Off Flight

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a flight in November. Now, video has been released of the incident

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and still free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a plane in Miami before takeoff last November for refusing to cooperate with the flight crew.

The crew had claimed that Beckham refused to buckle his seat belt, and did not have his pants on, keeping the plane from being able to depart at its scheduled time.

The crew also believed Beckham to be 'seriously ill', according to statements from law enforcement.

The plane was bound for Los Angeles from Miami

Now, footage of the incident has been released, with Beckham seen insulting a fellow passenger, who was attempting to convince Beckham to leave the plane.

“Never in my life would I get off the plane for you,” he said. “Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane (for). (Expletive) don’t mean nothing to me. Ain’t no way you could look at me. Ever. Ever. Get your fat (expletive). Get your (expletive) off the plane for a second. Enjoy the cheeseboard on the way home. Ugly (expletive).”

Beckham has yet to find his new NFL home and remains a free agent heading into the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys were one team that was favored to land Beckham, but due to lingering concerns about his availability stemming from his injury recovery, Jerry Jones elected to go in another direction, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton.

The Rams were also eliminated from contention, after holding Beckham's locker open for the vast majority of the season.

