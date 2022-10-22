John Lynch: Rams 'Propensity' For Big Moves Hastened Christian McCaffrey Deal

If imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, the Los Angeles Rams were just paid the ultimate compliment by one of their biggest rivals.

Last season, the Rams got by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game thanks to the efforts of in-season acquisitions like Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller.

Neither is back from the Rams but there's no denying that they each had a major role in a permanent championship mark that ended with a Vince Lombardi Trophy hoist at SoFi Stadium. That included an NFC title game victory over the 49ers, where Beckham hauled in 113 yards on nine receptions while Miller had a tackle for a loss in the 20-17 victory.

The 49ers have now appeared to make a similar move, having traded four picks beyond the first round for former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey. The star rusher is set to join a San Francisco offense that provided passable efforts while working with a talented defense.

According to 49ers general manager John Lynch, the Rams played a sizable role in the team's decision to press forward for McCaffrey, the All-Pro running back who has been freed from the sinking gridiron ship in Carolina.

"That’s always an interesting question because I always say, ‘It’s about us’ ... but I also know the fastest way to success is winning your division,” Lynch said when discussing the McCaffrey trade, per KNBR. “It seems like a lot situations end up where it’s us against them in these things. I’m sure glad he’s here and not there.”

Los Angeles was reportedly interested in McCaffrey, as were the Buffalo Bills, but Lynch made haste to make sure he ended up in red and gold rather than blue and yellow.

“I was trying to because I know their propensity to come in late and go big. I was trying to get it done before, but that wasn’t going to happen.”

Ironically enough, McCaffrey's first game as a 49er will come against a Rams defense that will look to stop him for the second straight game: currently engaged in their bye week, the Rams (3-3) return to action on Oct. 30 against their divisional rivals from the Bay Area (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox).

The Rams previously ended McCaffrey's Carolina career on a sour note: he picked up 158 yards from scrimmage but the one-win Panthers fell by a 24-10 final in Inglewood.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

