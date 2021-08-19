Rams-Raiders Brawl Ends Joint Practice: Top Takeaways

What did we learn from the second day of Rams-Raiders joint practice?

The Rams and Raiders were scheduled to take part in the second day of joint practice efforts on Thursday. And while they did achieve the overall intent of consuming reps in a scrimmage-like setting, things also drifted off into many other things.

The joint practice was cut short by 45 minutes as scuffles among the two teams began to break out. That occurred yesterday as well, but this time the coaching staff’s called it as they had enough.

The final straw was when a skirmish took place from the special teams' units. The scene was then de-escalated but was followed up by more jawing between the two sides which sparked emotions back up again.

As things were eventually broken up, the Rams continued to finish practice and the Raiders reported back to their buses and left.

Meanwhile, there are still important takeaways that transpired before the fighting occurred. Let's get into it.

Matthew Stafford's Bounce Back Day

In what was a day to forget yesterday, throwing three interceptions, Stafford bounced back accordingly on Thursday.

Stafford said after yesterday’s practice that they were installing new plays, meaning things can go south quickly when it's not familiar territory. Just a day later and his throwing accuracy looked like his normal self.

Stafford found ways to hit Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp with regularity.

Kicking Update

Kicker Matt Gay, who missed an extra point in the Rams' preseason opener last weekend, caused a slight reason for concern.

On Thursday, Gay was seen attempting kicks from 45 and 50 yards. He went one for two among his attempts reported.

With Austin MacGinnis waived by the Rams on Monday, Gay now sits alone as the only kicker on the roster.

Jalen Ramsey's Versatility Was on Display

After playing primarily from the slot alignment throughout the first day of the joint practice, Ramsey also received looks along the outside on Thursday.

Ramsey, who posted to his Twitter account after practice defending his coverage against Raiders slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, thrived in a variety of different looks on Thursday.

He also stated after practice that he thinks Renfrow is a good player but thought that his work against him yesterday wasn't being reported properly. He later added that he believes Renfrow has some "Cooper Kupp in him."

Responses to The Brawl

Yesterday, McVay looked disgruntled about the extracurricular activities that occurred, which took away from practice time. It appeared this would be a point of emphasis on Thursday's joint practice to ensure fights did not break out. While I'm sure he did address this to the team, the same notion still occurred with punches flying as practice was cut to an abrupt end.

McVay and Ramsey were both asked why it took so long to de-escalate the situation and each of the two said they weren’t really sure. The teams practice on two different fields in order to get the most out of their day, and by their responses, it appeared they were on the opposing field.

“Every joint practice I’ve ever been a part of there’s always been a fight," Aaron Donald said after practice. Donald had nothing to do with the emotions flaring on Thursday, but he was involved in a fight two weeks ago when the Rams joined the Cowboys for a joint practice.

Other Notes From McVay

- Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald received a veteran’s day off

- Cornerback David Long Jr. didn't participate because of soreness but it's nothing major

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.