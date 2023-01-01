Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live In-Game Updates

The Rams take on the Chargers in a Los Angeles showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Rams are the road team despite playing in Los Angeles, as they are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the Rams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and the Chargers having already clinched their own playoff spot, there are still intriguing storylines to follow in this one.

The Rams are coming off a 51-14 Christmas blowout over the Denver Broncos, which saw Mayfield Magic return once again for quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, life will not be easy for Mayfield and the Rams offense.

Making his return for the Chargers against the Rams is defensive end Joey Bosa, who will look to take advantage of a depleted Rams' offensive line and wreak havoc on Mayfield and the Rams offense.

No, this game does not have any playoff implications, but it is another chance for the Rams to evaluate depth as well as young talent ahead of an offseason with plenty of questions needing to be answered.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Rams take on the Chargers from SoFi stadium on Sunday afternoon.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 0, Chargers 0

The Rams receive the opening kick and will start at their own 25.

Akers gets things going for the Rams offense with back-to-back carries of 8 yards to open the game.

Despite the first down, the Rams offense stalls out as the Chargers force a punt to start the game.

The Chargers will start their drive at their own 24.

The Chargers get a pair of first downs on their opening possession but the Rams defense forces the punt.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 13.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page