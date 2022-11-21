Rams Retirement Rumor: Could QB Matthew Stafford Quit the NFL?

Prior to his being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matthew Stafford was missing a piece of hardware - a Super Bowl trophy. In his first year as a Ram he grabbed the prize, helping the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Now, though, it's one year later and Los Angeles has struggled mightily. A 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints was the Rams' fourth loss in a row and raises questions about the future of Stafford's career.

On Monday, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport discussed what lies ahead for Stafford and the Rams on Pat McAfee's show.

“I don’t know what his decision is going to be,” Rapoport said. “I think he will be back, but I don’t know. I think the health of the team overall goes into it ...''

Health, or a lack thereof, has been a major talking point for a Rams team that has struggled to stay healthy. They are down multiple offensive lineman, star receiver Cooper Kupp is on IR and even Stafford himself has battled injuries.

Stafford turns 35 in February of 2023, and for a quarterback who has been as beat up as he has over the years there is a lot of mileage on his body. Pair that with a team that may be seeing its window slam shut in real time, and yes, the idea of retirement is at least worthy of speculation.

