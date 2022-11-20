Matthew Stafford Propels Rams to Halftime Lead Over Saints

After a frustrating first half of the season, the Los Angeles Rams were in desperate need of a win heading into their matchup against the New Orleans Saints in the Super Dome on Sunday.

And after one half of play, despite some sluggish play on the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Matthew Stafford has put the Rams up 14-10 heading into the locker room at halftime, and in a good position for a much-needed win.

Stafford and the Rams, who got off to a hot start with a big connection to Tutu Atwell for a touchdown, looked frustrated and sluggish for most of the first half.

That was until the final offensive possession of the half, in which Stafford led the Rams down the field, in a drive that culminated with a six-yard Allen Robinson touchdown catch.

On the drive, Stafford completed 9 of 10 passes for 78 yards and the score. For the half, Stafford has now completed 11 of 17 passes for 159 yards and two scores.

This is the fifth time the Rams have led at the half this season. They are 2-2 in the previous four.

The Rams will need to kick things up a notch in half No. 2, as they continue to work towards turning their season around and earning an NFC Wild Card spot.

Los Angeles will kick off to start the second half.

