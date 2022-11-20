Live In-Game Updates: FINAL: Saints 27, Rams 20

The Los Angeles Rams have a chance to snag some momentum Sunday against a team experiencing similar struggles, as they get set to visit the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome Sunday for a 10 a.m. PT kick.

The Rams (3-6) are coming off a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a setback that essentially put LA into do-or-die mode entering Sunday.



LA will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp, who will miss his first of at least four game after being placed on IR following the ankle injury he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals.

The Saints (3-7) fell 20-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, marking their fourth loss in five games.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to make his return Sunday after missing Week 10 due to a concussion.

The quarterback situation for New Orleans had remained equally uncertain leading up to Sunday, but Saints coach Dennis Allen finally provided some clarity on Wednesday. He announced that he'll be starting Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston against the Rams.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

The Rams will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

The Rams began with runs of four and five yards to running back Darrell Henderson Jr., but were unable to convert on a jet-sweep to Brandon Powell on 3rd and 1. LA went three-and-out and punted.

change of possession

The Saints went three-and-out to begin the game as well, as a 3rd down conversion was spotted short.

change of possession

Rams running back Cam Akers converted a 2nd and 5 after a six-yard gain. But Matthew Stafford's deep pass to receiver Allen Robinson II fell incomplete which was followed up by another incompletion to tight end Tyler Higbee on third down.

change of possession

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton converted a 3rd and 1 with a 26-yard pass to tight end Juwan Johnson. Taysom Hill then ran for eight yards on the next play. But a sack from Greg Gaines halted any momentum on the drive, as the Saints settled for a field goal from outside the red zone. LA linebacker Leonard Floyd added insult to injury with a third-down sack.

FIELD GOAL SAINTS: New Orleans kicker Will Lutz nailed a 46-yard field goal to give the Saints an early lead.

Saints 3, Rams 0

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Stafford launched a deep ball to receiver Tutu Atwell on the first play of the drive, as the pass landed perfectly in his arms for a 62-yard touchdown.

Rams 7, Saints 3

change of possession

Dalton found rookie receiver Chris Olave for a 12-yard completion to begin the drive, but the Saints punted four plays later.

change of possession

The Rams were unable to capitalize after Atwell's long touchdown and went three-and-out on the next drive.

change of possession

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Saints running back Alvin Kamara began the drive with an 11-yard run while Hill followed this up with a 12-yard run of his own.

Dalton then found Kamara for a 15-yard completion.

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS: Dalton connected with Johnson at the front of the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown to put the Saints back on top.

Saints 10, Rams 7

change of possession

The Rams began the next drive with carries of seven and two yards from Akers before giving three straight carries to rookie running back Kyren Williams.

Stafford then scrambled on third down but was marked just short of the line to gain. The Rams went for it on fourth-and-short, as Akers converted after receiving the pitch from the backfield.

The Rams were faced with another fourth down a few plays later, but Williams was stopped short.



turnover on downs

The Saints quickly went three-and-out, punting the ball right back to LA.

change of possession

Stafford found Robinson II for a third-down conversion after a nine-yard gain. He then connected with Van Jefferson for a 16-yard gain before another completion of 20 yards a few plays later.

Higbee then picked up a 18 yards on a 2nd and 12.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: With 19 seconds left in the half, Stafford threw a quick slant to Robinson II to give LA the lead back right before halftime.

Rams 14, Saints 10

change of possession

Dalton began the third quarter with an 18-yard completion to Olave before finding Kamara for a 13-yard gain.

He then connected with his star running back again for 15 yards. The chunk plays continued, as receiver Jarvis Landry got in on the fun with an 18-yard gain to put the Saints in the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS: Dalton finds Landry again for a seven-yard touchdown to put the Saints back in front.

Saints 17, Rams 14

change of possession

The Rams were unable to respond to the Saints' score, as a third-down sack of Stafford forced LA into a three-and-out and a punt.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN SAINTS: Dalton connects with Olave for a 53-yard touchdown on third down to extend the lead for New Orleans.

Saints 24, Rams 14

change of possession

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins, who entered for the injured Stafford, darted for a 23-yard run to begin the drive. He then picked up seven yards with his legs again to convert a 3rd and 1.

Williams then received a carry on 3rd and 10 and picked up the first.

END OF THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

FIELD GOAL RAMS: LA was stopped in the red zone as Rams kicker Matt Gay nailed a 33-yard field goal.

Saints 24, Rams 17

change of possession

Hill began the drive with an 11-yard run before Dalton found Olave for a 14-yard gain.

Floyd came up with a sack to halt the Saints' momentum on the goal line, as New Orleans settled for a field goal.

FIELD GOAL SAINTS: Lutz nailed a 25-yard field goal to extend the Saints' lead.

Saints 27, Rams 17

change of possession

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.